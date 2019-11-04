{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

Nov. 2

Matthew H. Hart, 55, of Spring Creek was arrested at Dotty’s in Spring Creek for driving under the influence, second offense. Bail: $1,640

------

Jorge Maya, 59, of Elko was arrested at Maverik for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and fugitive felon from another state.

------

Scott R. Palmer, 43, of Elko was arrested at 7609 Jacinto Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,015

------

Jennifer L. Rogers, 42, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and failure to dim headlamps. Bail: $1,255

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

