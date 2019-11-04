Nov. 2
Matthew H. Hart, 55, of Spring Creek was arrested at Dotty’s in Spring Creek for driving under the influence, second offense. Bail: $1,640
Jorge Maya, 59, of Elko was arrested at Maverik for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and fugitive felon from another state.
Scott R. Palmer, 43, of Elko was arrested at 7609 Jacinto Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,015
Jennifer L. Rogers, 42, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and failure to dim headlamps. Bail: $1,255
