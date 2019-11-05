Police Log: Nov. 4, 2019

Dorothy A. Acla, 49, of Las Vegas was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant.
Nathanial D. DeLeon, 27, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for battery. Bail: $1,140
Darian M. Hoover, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Donald R. Rosenauer, 32, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a prison hold.
Brian E. Yacks, 50, of Minden was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Kara Zambricki, 35, of Calpine, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and speeding 21-30 mph over limit. Bail: $1,370
Brian Anderson
Brianna Ferguson
Clifford Baysinger
Cory Gandolfo
Edward Kay
Faron Eychner
Gerrod Guldager
Jordan Rose
Kelly Kerby
Loren Nichols
Michael Morlan
Rainbow Buck
Sheldon Olsen
Stephanie Flores
Tanner McWhirter
Wade Knight
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.