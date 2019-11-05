Police Log: Nov. 4, 2019
Police Log: Nov. 4, 2019

Police

Nov. 4

Dorothy A. Acla, 49, of Las Vegas was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant.

———

Nathanial D. DeLeon, 27, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for battery. Bail: $1,140

———

Darian M. Hoover, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold.

———

Donald R. Rosenauer, 32, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a prison hold.

———

Brian E. Yacks, 50, of Minden was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

———

Kara Zambricki, 35, of Calpine, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and speeding 21-30 mph over limit. Bail: $1,370

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

