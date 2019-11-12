Police Log: Nov. 11, 2019

Nov. 11
Michael D. Belcher, 27, of Carlin was arrested at 420 ½ Hamilton St. for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $20,000
Jesus V. Chavez Jr., 40, of Roy, Utah was arrested at 100 Wendover Blvd. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
Michael A. Gonzalez-Richardson, 22, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for second-offense driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bail: $3,250
William R. Hodges, 66, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,880
Kyle R. Hutchings, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,230
John S. Lindsey, 56, of Elko was arrested at 2598 Idaho St. for two counts of attempted grand larceny; two counts of possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills; possession of burglary tools; and buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $53,640
Laura M. Skufca, 42, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Wilson streets for damage of property used for purpose of religion, for burial or memorializing of dead, for education, as transportation facility, as public transportation vehicle or as community center. Bail: $2,500
Jay R. Slater, 43, of Carlin was arrested at Seventh and Cedar on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,210