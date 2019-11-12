Police Log: Nov. 11, 2019

Nov. 11

Michael D. Belcher, 27, of Carlin was arrested at 420 ½ Hamilton St. for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $20,000

------

Jesus V. Chavez Jr., 40, of Roy, Utah was arrested at 100 Wendover Blvd. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

------

Michael A. Gonzalez-Richardson, 22, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for second-offense driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bail: $3,250

------

William R. Hodges, 66, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,880

------

Kyle R. Hutchings, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,230

------