Police Log: Nov. 25, 2019
Police Log: Nov. 25, 2019

Police

Nov. 25

Douglas R. Burkeybile, 58, of Wells was arrested at Lake Avenue and Third Street for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $1,140

--

Angela M. Clements, 33, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a warrant for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140

--

Alexis Destout, 27, of Elko was arrested at 2035 Sierra Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,135

--

Crystal L. Gilliland, 40, of Elko was arrested at 1575 Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, headlamps not illuminated when required, tail lamp violation, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,485

--

Robert D. Hesselgesser, 56, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $5,995

--

Fredi Huff, 42, of Azle, Texas was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,280

--

Jesse J. Lance, 32, of Centerville, Utah was arrested at 1050 Connolly Drive for coercion with force or threat of force, domestic battery, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a traffic citation. Bail: $8,735

--

William G. Mayville, 47, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Casey J. Ross, 23, of Carlin was arrested at Eighth and Fir streets in Carlin for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $43,780

--

Suliasi N. Vakalani Jr., 26, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at the Peppermill Casino for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,095

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

