Police Log: Nov. 25, 2019

Nov. 25
Douglas R. Burkeybile, 58, of Wells was arrested at Lake Avenue and Third Street for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $1,140
Angela M. Clements, 33, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a warrant for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140
Alexis Destout, 27, of Elko was arrested at 2035 Sierra Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,135
Crystal L. Gilliland, 40, of Elko was arrested at 1575 Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, headlamps not illuminated when required, tail lamp violation, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,485
Robert D. Hesselgesser, 56, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $5,995
Fredi Huff, 42, of Azle, Texas was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,280
Jesse J. Lance, 32, of Centerville, Utah was arrested at 1050 Connolly Drive for coercion with force or threat of force, domestic battery, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a traffic citation. Bail: $8,735
William G. Mayville, 47, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Casey J. Ross, 23, of Carlin was arrested at Eighth and Fir streets in Carlin for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $43,780
Suliasi N. Vakalani Jr., 26, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at the Peppermill Casino for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,095
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.