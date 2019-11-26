Police Log: Nov. 25, 2019

Nov. 25

Douglas R. Burkeybile, 58, of Wells was arrested at Lake Avenue and Third Street for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $1,140

Angela M. Clements, 33, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a warrant for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140

Alexis Destout, 27, of Elko was arrested at 2035 Sierra Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,135

Crystal L. Gilliland, 40, of Elko was arrested at 1575 Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, headlamps not illuminated when required, tail lamp violation, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,485

Robert D. Hesselgesser, 56, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $5,995

