Oct. 31
William E. Grametbaur, 39, of Elko was arrested in the 600 block of Spring Valley Parkway for driving under the influence and rear license plate lamp violation. Bail: $1,255
Christopher Heathman, 44, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse for criminal contempt and careless driving. Bail: $1,280
Carlene A. McClure, 25, of Sparks was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for resisting a public officer.
Miguel Padilla, 35, of Sparks was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,138
Kalah S. Porter, 34, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Idaho streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
Andrea J. Rodriguez, 43, of Elko was arrested at 1349 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
Tyler D. Severson, 34, of West Valley, Utah was arrested on West Wendover Boulevard for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000
