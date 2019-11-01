{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Oct. 31

William E. Grametbaur, 39, of Elko was arrested in the 600 block of Spring Valley Parkway for driving under the influence and rear license plate lamp violation. Bail: $1,255

Christopher Heathman, 44, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse for criminal contempt and careless driving. Bail: $1,280

Carlene A. McClure, 25, of Sparks was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for resisting a public officer.

Miguel Padilla, 35, of Sparks was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,138

Kalah S. Porter, 34, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Idaho streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

Andrea J. Rodriguez, 43, of Elko was arrested at 1349 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

Tyler D. Severson, 34, of West Valley, Utah was arrested on West Wendover Boulevard for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

