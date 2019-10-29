{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Oct. 28

Susan S. Francis, 64, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spruce Road/C-A-L Ranch for petit larceny and on a parole and probation hold.

Gerrod M. Guldager, 28, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Pine streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

Jordan A. Rose, 23, of Elko was arrested in the 500 block of Pine Street for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $6,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

