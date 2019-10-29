Oct. 28
Susan S. Francis, 64, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spruce Road/C-A-L Ranch for petit larceny and on a parole and probation hold.
------
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Gerrod M. Guldager, 28, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Pine streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
------
Jordan A. Rose, 23, of Elko was arrested in the 500 block of Pine Street for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $6,140
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.