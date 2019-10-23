Oct. 22
Paul A. Cowles, 39, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for burglary, issuing a check without sufficient funds, and obtaining money, property or labor under false pretenses. Bail: $22,280
Betty J. Freed, 47, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on trafficking a controlled substance more than 28 grams. Bail: $250,000
Eugene B.Gomez II, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail on two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $600
Timothy P. Mayo, 43, of Carlin was arrested at Second and School streets for driving under the influence, speeding 1-10 mph over the posted limit, and failure to maintain or improper lane change. Bail: $1,405
