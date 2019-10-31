Oct. 30
Brandon J. Blunt, 39, of Elko was arrested at Spruce Road and Benti Way on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
Rainbow S. Buck, 25, of San Bernardino was arrested at 7130 Frontage Road for burglary. Bail: $20,000
Liney Cervantes, 38, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace.
Ashley D. Cummings, 31, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for disturbing the peace and assault.
Stephanie L. Flores, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fourth and Court streets for failure to yield, driving under the influence, using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,895
Miguel A. Gonzalez, 20, of West Wendover was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for violating a stalking/harassment temporary protective order.
Brandon J. McKinzie, 18, of Elko was arrested at Antimony and Copper streets for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,495
Wyatt S. Mikelson, 53, of Belen, New Mexico was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $555
Michael T. Morlan, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at Dairy Queen for grand larceny; petit larceny; burglary; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $41,780
Eduardo A. Quinonez, 23, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $515
Kathy L. Symes, 40, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery.
