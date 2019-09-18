{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

Sept. 17

Laura L. Brown, 52, of Winnemucca was arrested at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office for obtaining or using the personal identification of another person. Bail: $10,000

Richard R. Crumb, 54, of Thermal, California was arrested at the Mineral County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail.

Troy B. Duncan, 30, of Duckwater, Nevada was arrested on State Route 228 at Hill Top Road for driving under the influence, two counts of open alcohol container in vehicle, and possession of a firearm while under the influence. Bail: $2,990

Cody Larsen, 33, of Carson City was arrested at the Utah State Prison for violation of probation or conditions of suspended sentence. No bail.

Danny E. Miller Jr., 62, of Lovelock was arrested at the Elko County Jail for an NSP hold. No bail.

Logan M. Scripter, 22, of Elko was arrested at 991 Panorama Drive for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $925

Margie A. Thissell, 55, of Elko was arrested at 2264 Hondo Lane for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

