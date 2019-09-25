Sept. 24
Robert G. Cardona, 44, of Elko was arrested at 1170 Colt Drive #6 for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140.
Jose L. Cardoza, 34, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for petit larceny.
Michael P. Ferguson, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Errecart Boulevard and Silver Street for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription and possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $11,640
Aaron M. Marriott, 21, of West Wendover, Utah was arrested at 1602 Butte Street Apt. C for fugitive felon from another state. No bail.
Cody M. Paschal, 29, of Spring Creek, was arrested at Errecart Boulevard and Silver Street for possessing, receiving, transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000
Duy T. Tran, 46, of Wendover was arrested at 1555 Butte Street for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $605
