Sept. 18
John F. Fitts II, 28, of Idaho Falls, Idaho was arrested on Interstate 80 at mile marker 293 for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695
Jonathan W. Huntley, 26, of Carlin was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after a bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,400
Nicholas V. Valenzuela, 25, of San Luis, Arizona was arrested for violation of probation or conditions of suspended sentence. No bail.
