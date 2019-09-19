{{featured_button_text}}
Sept. 18

John F. Fitts II, 28, of Idaho Falls, Idaho was arrested on Interstate 80 at mile marker 293 for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695

Jonathan W. Huntley, 26, of Carlin was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after a bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,400

Nicholas V. Valenzuela, 25, of San Luis, Arizona was arrested for violation of probation or conditions of suspended sentence. No bail.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

