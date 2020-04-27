Police Log: Six people arrested in Elko County on Sunday

April 26
Matthew J. Bartow, 31, of Elko was arrested at Third and Silver streets for indecent or obscene exposure. Bail: $2,500
--
Robert D. Hesselgesser, 57, of Elko was arrested at 1415 Mountain City Highway for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; use or possession of drug paraphernalia; and trafficking a controlled substance. Bail: 495,640
--
Jaime R. Jacobo-Ruiz, 35, of Elko was arrested at 3730 Valley Ridge Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
Tadess R. Lessard, 25, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $20,640
--
Jason J. MacAllister, 47, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
Jorge L. Samora, 34, of Elko was arrested at 1807 Winchester Drive for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140
Last week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.