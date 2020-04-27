Police Log: Six people arrested in Elko County on Sunday
Police Log: Six people arrested in Elko County on Sunday

April 26

Matthew J. Bartow, 31, of Elko was arrested at Third and Silver streets for indecent or obscene exposure. Bail: $2,500

--

Robert D. Hesselgesser, 57, of Elko was arrested at 1415 Mountain City Highway for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; use or possession of drug paraphernalia; and trafficking a controlled substance. Bail: 495,640

--

Jaime R. Jacobo-Ruiz, 35, of Elko was arrested at 3730 Valley Ridge Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Tadess R. Lessard, 25, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $20,640

--

Jason J. MacAllister, 47, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Jorge L. Samora, 34, of Elko was arrested at 1807 Winchester Drive for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

