Police: No danger from suspicious pack

ELKO – A Cedar Street neighborhood was evacuated and cordoned off for more than three hours Thursday due to a report of “suspicious circumstances.”

Elko Police Department officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 700 block of Cedar Street after a man was seen placing what appeared to be a backpack under bushes against a residence, and then walking away.

EPD officers evacuated residences in the area, and the Elko Bomb Squad was dispatched to x-ray the pack.

“The x-ray revealed suspicious items in the pack that resembled pipe bombs,” police stated. “Bomb techs breached the pack and determined it did not contain hazardous items,” only items that resembled pipe bombs when x-rayed.

The area was reopened after it was determined that there was no danger to the public.

Police said the owner of the pack was subsequently located and interviewed by officers, but it is unclear why the bag was placed where it was.

