ELKO — The Elko Police Department has received some tips from the public regarding a woman who has been missing for five days, but she has yet to be located.
The department issued a request Thursday for information on the whereabouts of Kyla Noelle Lee, 32, of Elko.
Lee is a white female, approximately 5-feet, 3-inches tall and 145 pounds with dark brown hair.
She was last seen in the Elko area on June 9. At the time she was driving a gold Chevrolet Tahoe missing the bottom portion of the front bumper, with unknown license plates.
Foul play is not suspected, according to police.
According to her Facebook page, Lee is a stay-at-home mom who attended Elko High School and Great Basin College.
Anyone with information related to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Elko Police Department at 775-777-7300 via dispatch, or Detective Sgt. Moore at 775-777-7322 (office) or 775-388-4519 (cell).
