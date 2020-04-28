Police recover stolen Chevy Tahoe
0 comments
top story

Police recover stolen Chevy Tahoe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Police recovered a stolen vehicle Sunday morning at a gas station -- and confiscated a significant amount of methamphetamine in the process.

At about 8:55 a.m., an Elko Police Department officer observed a black Chevy Tahoe he knew to be stolen pull into the Airport Shell gas station. The officer performed a high-risk traffic stop near the gas pumps and was able to take a suspect into custody without incident.

The suspect and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as 57-year-old Robert D. Hesselgesser of Elko.

Police said a subsequent search of the recovered stolen vehicle revealed Hesselgesser was in possession of trafficking quantities of methamphetamine.

Hesselgesser was arrested on charges of grand larceny of a motor vehicle,

possession of stolen property, trafficking in a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into Elko County Jail with bail set at $95,640.

Robert D. Hesselgesser

Hesselgesser
0 comments
0
0
2
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News