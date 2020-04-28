Police recover stolen Chevy Tahoe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Police recovered a stolen vehicle Sunday morning at a gas station -- and confiscated a significant amount of methamphetamine in the process.

At about 8:55 a.m., an Elko Police Department officer observed a black Chevy Tahoe he knew to be stolen pull into the Airport Shell gas station. The officer performed a high-risk traffic stop near the gas pumps and was able to take a suspect into custody without incident.

The suspect and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as 57-year-old Robert D. Hesselgesser of Elko.

Police said a subsequent search of the recovered stolen vehicle revealed Hesselgesser was in possession of trafficking quantities of methamphetamine.

Hesselgesser was arrested on charges of grand larceny of a motor vehicle,

possession of stolen property, trafficking in a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into Elko County Jail with bail set at $95,640.

