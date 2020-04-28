Police recover stolen Chevy Tahoe

ELKO – Police recovered a stolen vehicle Sunday morning at a gas station -- and confiscated a significant amount of methamphetamine in the process.
At about 8:55 a.m., an Elko Police Department officer observed a black Chevy Tahoe he knew to be stolen pull into the Airport Shell gas station. The officer performed a high-risk traffic stop near the gas pumps and was able to take a suspect into custody without incident.
The suspect and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as 57-year-old Robert D. Hesselgesser of Elko.
Police said a subsequent search of the recovered stolen vehicle revealed Hesselgesser was in possession of trafficking quantities of methamphetamine.
Hesselgesser was arrested on charges of grand larceny of a motor vehicle,
possession of stolen property, trafficking in a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was booked into Elko County Jail with bail set at $95,640.
