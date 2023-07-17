ELKO – A Reno man died from injuries sustained in an Elko car crash on July 5, the Elko Police Department reported Monday.

An investigation determined that Colton Smiley, 25, was driving a Honda Civic on Argent Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Mountain City Highway. The Civic entered the intersection and was struck on the driver’s side by a Toyota Tacoma pickup.

“Smiley was unresponsive and was transported from the scene to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,” stated police. Neither drugs nor alcohol were found to be a factor.

Shortly after the crash, police sent out a public notice that the highway would be closed “for the next few hours” due to the response efforts.

Elko Fire Department Deputy Chief Joel Finley said the Jaws of Life were used to extricate Smalley from the vehicle. Although the department doesn’t have a statistic on how often the tool is used, “it’s not extremely common” and depends on where the impact is on the vehicle.

Firefighters are trained in extrication, and two crew members attended an advanced training on the Jaws of Life to bring back to Elko.

“We’re trying to keep up on new techniques in order to be efficient,” Finley said.

Smiley worked for a marketing agency that was raising funds for Stand for the Silent in Elko, according to SFTS founder Kirk Smalley.