ELKO – The Elko Police Department is warning drivers about gridlock on Elko streets during rush-hour that is causing “stress on members of the motoring public.”

Drivers are asked to make sure they have enough room to clear an intersection before entering the intersection.

“It is incredibly frustrating for drivers who are waiting for a green light to be unable to proceed when the light changes and cross traffic is trapped in the intersection, thus causing gridlock,” stated the department.

Police said they have noticed gridlock increasing “during peak travel hours.”

Many states have gridlock laws that deter such driving behaviors, the department stated.

According to NRS Chapter 484B, which covers the rules of the road, motorists can be ticketed in Nevada for driving too slow so as to impede forward movement of traffic

Police offered a suggestion that would reduce gridlock and driver frustration.

“Courteous driving can help reduce traffic crashes and stress on members of the motoring public.”

