ELKO -- The Elko Police Department is looking for information related to the disappearance of Kyla Noelle Lee.
Lee is a white female, 32 years of age, approximately 5-feet, 3-inches tall and 145 pounds with dark brown hair.
She is an Elko resident who was last seen in the area on June 9. At the time she was driving a gold Chevrolet Tahoe missing the bottom portion of the front bumper, with unknown license plates.
According to her Facebook page, Lee is a stay-at-home mom who attended Elko High School and Great Basin College.
Anyone with information related to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Elko Police Department at 775-777-7300 via dispatch, or Detective Sgt. Moore at 775-777-7322 (office) or 775-388-4519 (cell).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.