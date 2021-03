WEST WENDOVER -- The West Wendover Police Department is requesting help in locating the owner of a white pit bull that is on the loose.

The dog has a red harness and was last seen at the Toana Vista Golf Course at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday.

"The dog runs from anyone trying to catch it," stated police.

Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to notify the owner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0