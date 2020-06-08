Police seek witnesses in firearm incident at rally

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – The Elko Police Department has been investigating a video that appears to show a man pointing a gun at people rallying in downtown Elko on Thursday in support of George Floyd.

The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows people crossing Idaho Street at Sixth Street beside the Elko County Courthouse. As someone in the passenger seat is taking the video while the vehicle crosses Idaho, the driver appears to point a handgun out the window, back toward people in the rally.

The police department put out a request on its Facebook page on Friday for anyone with information on the incident to call 777-7300 and make a statement.

“The Elko Police Department has received information that an individual may have brandished a firearm at the protest rally on Thursday,” said the notice. “An investigation has been opened and we are requesting anyone with information to contact dispatch …”

Police Chief Ty Trouten said Monday that the department has not heard from anyone who was at the rally and saw the firearm being pointed at them.

He said the case is being investigated as a possible brandishing of a firearm charge or assault with a deadly weapon, but no arrest can be made unless a victim comes forward.