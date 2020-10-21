 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Self-storage items to be given away
0 comments
top story

Police: Self-storage items to be given away

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wendover give-away

These are a few of the items abandoned outside a storage shed at the Wendover Airbase.

 WENDOVER PD

WENDOVER, Utah – Somebody left their stuff behind, and police say it’s OK to take it.

“A prior tenant left numerous items behind outside at a self-storage facility located at to 600 block of South 2nd Street on the Wendover Airbase,” the Wendover Police Department posted on its Facebook page. "The items are free for the taking.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said the facility’s gate will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today. All items that can be picked up at that time will be placed outside on the cement.

Police said the items include clothing, furniture, games, and more.

“Anything left after will be thrown away.”

0 comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News