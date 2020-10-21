Police: Self-storage items to be given away

WENDOVER, Utah – Somebody left their stuff behind, and police say it’s OK to take it.

“A prior tenant left numerous items behind outside at a self-storage facility located at to 600 block of South 2nd Street on the Wendover Airbase,” the Wendover Police Department posted on its Facebook page. "The items are free for the taking.”

Police said the facility’s gate will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today. All items that can be picked up at that time will be placed outside on the cement.

Police said the items include clothing, furniture, games, and more.

“Anything left after will be thrown away.”

