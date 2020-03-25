Police: Suspicious package belonged to transient

ELKO – A portion of Elko’s main thoroughfare was closed for about an hour and a half Wednesday morning while police investigated a report of a suspicious package at a tire shop.
Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to Purcell Tire at 1825 Idaho St. at about 9 a.m.
“The package was placed near the entrance of the business and the reporting party could see what appeared to be wires protruding from the box,” stated police.
You have free articles remaining.
Officers closed Idaho Street on both sides of the business and evacuated the surrounding businesses.
The Elko Bomb Squad arrived on scene and a bomb technician was able to approach the box and x-ray the contents. Based upon the x-ray images, bomb technicians did not believe the package was an explosive device.
“A robot was used to remotely open the package and confirm the box contained only personal items suspected to belong to a local transient,” said police
No one was injured and Idaho Street was re-opened to traffic at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.