Police transport dynamite from northside neighborhood

Elko police badge

ELKO -- Mountain View Elementary School was temporarily on lockdown Monday "due to police activity in the area," according to the Elko County School District.

According to the Elko Police Department, from approximately 12-12:30 p.m. the Elko Bomb Squad was moving found dynamite in a containment vessel, with a rolling escort, from Sierra to Argent to Mountain City Highway to Errecart to West Bullion to a disposal area.

"Please choose alternate routes during this time period, if possible," stated EPD.

The school district said the lockdown was a precaution — "there is no immediate danger to students or staff."

The school was closed to travel from approximately 11:20 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

