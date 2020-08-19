Poodle Fire 100% contained

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As of Tuesday night, the Poodle Fire — located 20 miles northwest of Gerlach — was 100% contained. The lightning-caused blaze that was first reported at 3:16 p.m. Aug. 12, burned 13,606 acres.

Full containment means that fire managers do not anticipate any additional growth beyond the current fire perimeter. Some isolated interior pockets of unburned vegetation may continue to smolder but will not affect containment lines. The total distance around the fire perimeter is 40 miles of fireline; 24 miles were constructed by dozers. Rehabilitation of fireline will occur this fall, when conditions are cooler to reduce the threat of equipment igniting another fire.

A Red Flag Warning was issued for Wednesday by the National Weather Service due to strong west to southwest winds and very low relative humidity. Red Flag Warnings indicate weather conditions that contribute to rapid fire spread and erratic fire behavior. This primarily affects any new fires that may start in the region, as the Poodle Fire has withstood strong winds with no growth for three consecutive days.

Additional fire resources will be demobilized Wednesday or Thursday morning. Some will return to their home units while others are being reassigned to ongoing fires. Great Basin Team #4 will remain on the fire through Wednesday to ensure an effective and efficient transition to the local unit. Thursday morning, a local Incident Commander will take over command of the fire. Three engines, one crew, one helicopter, and a few overhead personnel will remain on scene until there is no longer visible smoke. They will patrol the perimeter and take suppression actions as necessary to limit any fire activity.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0