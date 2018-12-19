ELKO – Assessment of the city’s closed swimming pool shows structural damage to the northern wall that can be repaired, according to Michael Lostra of Lostra Engineering.
He told the Elko City Council at its Dec. 18 meeting that because the building is roughly 50 years old, he wanted to determine if the structural problem was limited to the one area, so the city wouldn’t “spend a bunch of money on a building already failing.”
Lostra said he believes “the failure on the northern wall is isolated. The building is not shifting,” and he is proposing a potential fix but hasn’t yet completed a budget for the work. The city hired his firm under a 45-day contract.
“That’s good news. After the first of the year, the council can determine which way to go,” said Mayor Chris Johnson at his last council meeting before the new mayor, Reece Keener, and new councilmen Chip Stone and Bill Hance are sworn in on Jan. 2.
Recreation Director James Wiley reported the pool inspection is basically completed, and Lostra’s report handed out to the council provides pictures and concepts for the repair work. Lostra will make preliminary cost estimates soon, Wiley said.
He said the next step will be the design and construction drawings.
Meanwhile, city staff installed support bracing at the pool, said Wiley, who reported at the Dec. 11 council meeting the pool would likely be closed most of the winter and “hopefully be back up in the spring.”
The city shut down the swimming pool in late November after discovering a hazardous, sagging wall and concerns that a skylight might fall into the pool.
A crowd of Elko Swim Team swimmers and their parents attended the Dec. 11 council meeting to urge the city to reopen the facility as soon as possible. The team is practicing at the Battle Mountain pool until the Elko pool is reopened.
