 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Portion of Lamoille Canyon parking area closed for SnoTel installation

  • 0
Forest Service logo

ELKO – Natural Resources Conservation Service, in cooperation with the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District, are coordinating a helicopter sling operation to install a SnoTel site in Lamoille Canyon near Elko.

This site will provide more accurate information to both the public and meteorologists regarding snow depths, temperatures and wind direction. It will be the second SnoTel site installed in the canyon.

To provide a safe location for the helicopter operation, a small portion of the Road’s End Parking Area at the top of the Lamoille Canyon Road will be closed from Aug. 5-9 to keep a safe distance between the helicopter operations and the visitors to the area.

The majority of the Road’s End Parking Area will remain open to the public, as will the trails and trailheads in the vicinity.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient remains found buried with crosses create mystery in Lima

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News