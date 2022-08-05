Portion of Lamoille Canyon parking area closed for SnoTel installation

ELKO – Natural Resources Conservation Service, in cooperation with the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District, are coordinating a helicopter sling operation to install a SnoTel site in Lamoille Canyon near Elko.

This site will provide more accurate information to both the public and meteorologists regarding snow depths, temperatures and wind direction. It will be the second SnoTel site installed in the canyon.

To provide a safe location for the helicopter operation, a small portion of the Road’s End Parking Area at the top of the Lamoille Canyon Road will be closed from Aug. 5-9 to keep a safe distance between the helicopter operations and the visitors to the area.

The majority of the Road’s End Parking Area will remain open to the public, as will the trails and trailheads in the vicinity.