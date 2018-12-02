ELKO – Two months after a devastating wildfire swept into Lamoille Canyon, residents and visitors were allowed back in – but not very far.
On Dec. 1, the U.S. Forest Service allowed the public to access the Powerhouse Picnic Area and Talbot Trailhead at the base of the canyon.
The Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway will remain temporarily closed approximately three miles above the junction of Lamoille Highway.
“We are excited to be reopening a little bit of the closed area to the public,” said District Ranger Josh Nicholes. “We recognize how important this area is to our community and we are working as fast as we can to make the area safe again and open to the public.”
The canyon was closed for a two-month period due to the 9,000-acre Range 2 Fire, which started Sept. 30 near the Spring Creek shooting range. The Forest Service is extending the closure through the end of December 2018, while work is being done to mitigate rockfall hazards and rebuild destroyed guardrails along the roadway.
The Ranger District will continue to revisit the remaining closure area to see if additional sections can be reopened.
“When we get enough snow to support snowmobiling activity we will evaluate conditions and look at relaxing the closure to accommodate winter sports activities,” added Nicholes. “We appreciate the public’s patience in staying out of the closed area until we can mitigate the safety hazards.”
It looks as though the USFS has taken this range fire and turned it into a major natural disaster of epic proportions. I'm not surprised as overkill has become the standard. A simple sign at the bottom of the canyon would have covered all "Travel at your own risk". It looks as though a new closed or open gate will be installed to further control the public. I'm very disappointed in their approach, it looks as though the public is again on the losing end of the stick. I'm going to guess that all the great folks that use the canyon for winter recreation are going to lose an entire season due to a paranoid and overly cautious USFS. Winter is upon us, open the road block and let the winter fun begin!!!
