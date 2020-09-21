Positivity rate falls to 7%

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — Elko County’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen to 7%-even, according to the county’s press release Monday evening.

The county has accumulated 922 total positive tests since testing began out of 11,423 tests, yielding a positivity rate of 7.00%.

Currently, there are 35 active cases with 878 recoveries and nine deaths.

Despite 10 news cases over the weekend and Monday, the county also noted 21 recoveries and one active hospitalization.

Of the new cases, four were reported from West Wendover, two from Carlin, two tribal cases, one in Elko and the other in Spring Creek.

Six of the new cases are females, while four were males — ranging in age from the 10-19 division to 70-plus.

One case was from the 10-19 age group, one came from the 20-29 division, one in the 30-39 group, two from the 40-49 division, one in the 50-59 group and two each in the 60-69 and 70-plus divisions.

Four of the 10 new cases had connections to previously-confirmed cases, while one had no connection to a confirmed-positive and five of the cases are under investigation.