Positivity rate falls to 7%

ELKO — Elko County’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen to 7%-even, according to the county’s press release Monday evening.
The county has accumulated 922 total positive tests since testing began out of 11,423 tests, yielding a positivity rate of 7.00%.
Currently, there are 35 active cases with 878 recoveries and nine deaths.
Despite 10 news cases over the weekend and Monday, the county also noted 21 recoveries and one active hospitalization.
Of the new cases, four were reported from West Wendover, two from Carlin, two tribal cases, one in Elko and the other in Spring Creek.
Six of the new cases are females, while four were males — ranging in age from the 10-19 division to 70-plus.
One case was from the 10-19 age group, one came from the 20-29 division, one in the 30-39 group, two from the 40-49 division, one in the 50-59 group and two each in the 60-69 and 70-plus divisions.
Four of the 10 new cases had connections to previously-confirmed cases, while one had no connection to a confirmed-positive and five of the cases are under investigation.
Elko County has partnered with Medallus Urgent Care to provide free testing for symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, through the use of CARES Act funding. Medallus is conveniently open seven days a week. Individuals interested in getting a test are encouraged to call Medallus at 775-400-1510 to schedule an appointment. Test results generally take between two to four days, depending on the lab.
The county’s COVID-19 Hotline is available to assist those who are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or for general questions.
The hotline can be reached at 775-777-2507 or by texting or emailing covid19@elkocountynv.net Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch).
People should keep an eye out for symptoms that may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, including:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle pain or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you have any of these emergency warning signs* for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
- *This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.
- Call 911 if you have a medical emergency: Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.
- Mental Health services are available in Nevada at this time. Rural Clinics Immediate Mental Health CARE Team can be reached at 1-877-283-2437 and are available to support adults in Rural Nevada who need immediate mental health assistance. The Rural Mobile Crisis Response Team can be reached at 1-702-486-7865 and are available to support children and families for those under the age of 18. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK (2855).
- Nevadans can visit https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/ for up to date information in regards to COVID-19 in Nevada. Additional information is available from the Centers for Disease Control at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
