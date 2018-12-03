The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver regular mail on Dec. 5, which has been declared a National Day of Mourning in remembrance of former President George H.W. Bush.
President Donald J. Trump issued an executive order to close federal agencies on Wednesday, except for those necessary for national security, defense or other essential duties.
The Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Wednesday.
“We will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that our network remains fluid and we do not experience any impacts to our package delivery operations that might negatively affect our customers or business partners during the remainder of our busy holiday season,” stated an announcement from the agency.
State and county offices will be open Wednesday. The County Commission meeting will be held as scheduled at 1:30 p.m.
“Elko County praises and honors President George H. W. Bush for his dedicated service to our country, both in the military and in the political arena,” said Elko County Manager Rob Stokes.
