Postal Service mail-in voter postcard called 'inaccurate' by Cegavske

CARSON CITY – Nevadans are asked to disregard mail-in voting advice from the United States Postal Service after a postcard with inaccurate information was recently mailed to some voters.
Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske issued a statement over the weekend to set the record straight about Nevada’s mail-in ballot procedures, which is opposite of the Postal Service’s recommendations.
“Those recommendations are not accurate for Nevada voters,” Cegavske said. “The Secretary of State’s office was not made aware of the USPS postcard prior to it being mailed, nor was the office asked to provide input regarding the recommendations listed on the postcard.”
The Postal Service’s postcard contradicts mail-in voter requirements set by Nevada’s Assembly Bill 4, Cegavske explained. The measure was passed in August by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak.
According to AB4, all active registered voters in Nevada will automatically receive a mail-in ballot for the general election. The ballot also includes a postage paid return envelope.
In the postcard, the USPS recommends voters request a mail-in or absentee ballot at least 15 days before Election Day and to put their own postage on the ballot’s return envelope.
“Voters who wish to vote by mail do not need to request a mail-in or absentee ballot this year,” Cegavske stated. “Additionally … voters do not need to add any postage to their envelope in order to vote by mail.”
Voters are asked to reach out to state and local election sources with questions about their mail-in ballot.
“For accurate information about the 2020 general election, voters are encouraged to seek out trusted sources, such as the Secretary of State’s office or county election offices,” Cegavske said.
Although all voters in Nevada will receive a mail-in ballot, voters may also cast their ballot in-person on Election Day.
To find local polling locations or learn about important deadlines, voters are encouraged to visit the Secretary of State’s website, or call 775-684-5705 or email nvelect@sos.nv.gov with questions.
Locally, voters may contact the Elko County Clerk’s office at 775-753-4600.
