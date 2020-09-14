Postal Service mail-in voter postcard called 'inaccurate' by Cegavske

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARSON CITY – Nevadans are asked to disregard mail-in voting advice from the United States Postal Service after a postcard with inaccurate information was recently mailed to some voters.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske issued a statement over the weekend to set the record straight about Nevada’s mail-in ballot procedures, which is opposite of the Postal Service’s recommendations.

“Those recommendations are not accurate for Nevada voters,” Cegavske said. “The Secretary of State’s office was not made aware of the USPS postcard prior to it being mailed, nor was the office asked to provide input regarding the recommendations listed on the postcard.”

The Postal Service’s postcard contradicts mail-in voter requirements set by Nevada’s Assembly Bill 4, Cegavske explained. The measure was passed in August by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

According to AB4, all active registered voters in Nevada will automatically receive a mail-in ballot for the general election. The ballot also includes a postage paid return envelope.

In the postcard, the USPS recommends voters request a mail-in or absentee ballot at least 15 days before Election Day and to put their own postage on the ballot’s return envelope.