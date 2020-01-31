Pot shop coming to Carlin?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nevada Department of Taxation would need to approve a license for a marijuana dispensary in Carlin, and the City of Carlin would need to issue a business license for a such a dispensary.

Carlin City Council approved amending city code to permit “specified medical cannabis establishments and cannabis establishments” in a Dec. 4 special session, after taking comments and questions, such as whether there was a limit to the number of dispensaries in Nevada.

Carlin City Manager Madison Mahon answered then that there is one license left in Elko County, and a license in Carlin would be the second one.

Elko County doesn’t allow marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated areas, and the City of Elko also doesn’t allow marijuana sales within the city limits.

Carlin Police Chief Dennis Fobes said at the council meeting he has talked with people about the potential for a dispensary and heard mostly the downside. The chief told the council the good and bad sides of having a dispensary are about 50-50 each.

Income to the city would be 3 percent of a dispensary’s gross revenue and $5,000 for a business fee, as well as a $25,000 start-up fee. Mahon said the one-time fee of $25,000 is near the top of what any city has charged for a similar license.