Pot shop coming to Carlin?

Carlin is opening the door for a medical marijuana dispensary and recreational marijuana sales with adoption of an ordinance permitting cannabis establishments, but there are many steps ahead before such a business would open.
Carlin also could be in competition with Wells for the second marijuana dispensary license allowed by the Nevada Department of Taxation for Elko County, after Deep Roots Harvest received the first license to open a dispensary in West Wendover on the Utah border.
Deep Roots opened Dec. 29. The company also has a dispensary and growing facility in Mesquite.
Wells City Council on Jan. 28 agreed to have a second reading on an updated marijuana ordinance on Feb. 11, according to Deputy City Clerk Sherry Justus. Wells first approved the ordinance allowing a marijuana dispensary more than a year ago.
The updated ordinance clarifies that the Elko County Sheriff’s Department would do background checks for Wells before a dispensary could open, she said.
“We do not have a dispensary, but we’ve given out two licenses for cultivation,” Justus said.
She said one of the marijuana cultivation facilities is close to completion.
Carlin hasn’t set aside any building or land for such a dispensary but is simply opening the city code to possibilities, according to a city official who asked not to be quoted.
Nevada Department of Taxation would need to approve a license for a marijuana dispensary in Carlin, and the City of Carlin would need to issue a business license for a such a dispensary.
Carlin City Council approved amending city code to permit “specified medical cannabis establishments and cannabis establishments” in a Dec. 4 special session, after taking comments and questions, such as whether there was a limit to the number of dispensaries in Nevada.
Carlin City Manager Madison Mahon answered then that there is one license left in Elko County, and a license in Carlin would be the second one.
Elko County doesn’t allow marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated areas, and the City of Elko also doesn’t allow marijuana sales within the city limits.
Carlin Police Chief Dennis Fobes said at the council meeting he has talked with people about the potential for a dispensary and heard mostly the downside. The chief told the council the good and bad sides of having a dispensary are about 50-50 each.
Income to the city would be 3 percent of a dispensary’s gross revenue and $5,000 for a business fee, as well as a $25,000 start-up fee. Mahon said the one-time fee of $25,000 is near the top of what any city has charged for a similar license.
As for what the 3 percent take would be for the city, Mahon said Carlin’s doesn’t have the demographics of Mesquite or Carson City, for example, “so it is hard to say if we pull in customers from Winnemucca and Elko. There is no other comparable city of our size to compare data with, so it is really hard to tell.”
Carlin Mayor Dana Holbrook said on Jan. 31 that he believes “the city’s position was sufficiently covered at our council meetings, and I don’t need to add anything at this time.”
Carlin City council agreed at its Aug. 28 meeting to authorize city staff, the city attorney and the Carlin Planning Commission to proceed with an amendment to an ordinance to include marijuana retail establishment licenses, including a retail store, cultivation, distribution, manufacturing and testing facility licenses in the city, according to the minutes.