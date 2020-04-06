Preliminary hearing set in teen murder case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – A Spring Creek man accused of murdering a 16-year-old girl will face a judge this week in Elko Justice Court.

Bryce E. Dickey, 18, is charged with open murder with the use of a deadly weapon, or in the alternative, felony murder during sexual assault or attempted sexual assault with the use of a deadly weapon, in the death of Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky in March.

Justice of the Peace Mason Simons will preside over the preliminary hearing, which begins Tuesday morning. At least 15 witnesses could be called to testify during the two-day proceeding.

District Attorney Tyler Ingram has reserved the option of seeking the death penalty if Dickey is convicted.

Ujlaky, a student at Spring Creek High School, was reported missing March 8. Dickey told investigators he dropped her off in front of the high school to meet a friend, and watched her get into a green Ford F150 pickup truck and drive away.