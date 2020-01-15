Prescribed burns planned near Eureka

BATTLE MOUNTAIN — The Bureau of Land Management, Battle Mountain District is conducting slash pile burning at the southern end of Antelope Valley next week, as part of the ongoing Seven Miles Hazardous Fuels Project.

Burning from Jan. 20-25 will be intermittent to allow for safe and adequate smoke dispersal in the area, but smoke may still be visible along Highway 50, in Eureka, and in other areas in Antelope Valley. Warning signs will be posted along Highway 50 during active burn times.

The Seven Miles Hazardous Fuels project is designed to reduce the severity of possible wildland fires, provide a safer fire suppression environment, and improve rangeland health and productivity by reducing pinion and juniper tree encroachment.

Prescribed burns are highly dependent on weather conditions and other factors. If needed, the prescribed burn will be postponed until a window of acceptable conditions exist.

“The fire prevention efforts are part of The Bureau of Land Management’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations,” stated the agency.

