Preserving history: Nevada Preservation Foundation working in northern Nevada

Zaga hopes to be able to hold the tours in December.

Through Nevada Preservation Foundation, Zaga is documenting homes in the Elko “tree street” area to create a concise source of local information.

“Shaela has been going out and surveying houses, so people might see her standing in front of their house with a clipboard,” Swank said. “She is looking at [your house] writing down what style of architecture and what type of windows it has. If a neighborhood someday wants to be designated as a historic district, this is the kind of information you need in order to put together those nominations.”

“The oldest homes in Elko are in the ‘tree streets,’" Zaga said. “I’ve created a little map of the homes I have been logging. It’s a big project and I am still learning how to figure out the different architecture and materials used and styles.”

Zaga said eventually the organization may want to put together historical home tours.

Swank said Nevada Preservation Foundation is looking for more board members from rural Nevada.