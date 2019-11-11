You are the owner of this article.
Presidential election highlight of Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner
Te-Moak Western Shoshone Band Dancers Nov. 9

Te-Moak Western Shoshone Band dancers peformed during the 2019 Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner Nov. 9 at the Elko Conference Center. Tristan Ike led the line of dancers and said the evening was "an awesome experience. There was a lot of good talking. It was a good night." 

 Toni Milano

ELKO – The 2020 election season arrived Saturday with several presidential contenders represented at the Elko County Democratic Party's 2019 Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner.

Four surrogates spoke on behalf of presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Attorney General Aaron Ford delivered the keynote speech, urging the audience to keep Nevada blue in the 2020 elections.

“We need to not be light blue, but dark blue. That's what has to happen," Ford said.

Democrat campaigns for Biden, Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren had representatives with information tables during the event’s social hour.

West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona was the opening speaker for the dinner. He encouraged more campaigns to stop in his town to garner support for their candidates.

“There is a real opportunity for every single campaign to get their candidates here, meet our voters and pick up some delegates,” Corona said.

Other speakers included Clint Koble and Patricia Ackerman, each of whom are challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R- Nev., for his seat in November.

Ackerman, who ran unsuccessfully for Assembly District 39 in 2018, announced her intention to enter the congressional race Saturday night.

The dinner followed the Nevada State Democrat Central Committee Meeting that took place in the Elko Conference Center. Event organizers estimated about 185 attended the dinner, which included a silent auction and cake auction.

The evening opened with the Te-Moak Western Shoshone Band Color Guard. Te-Moak Band dancers and drummer also provided entertainment.

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

