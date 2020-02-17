Presidents Day forecast and mountain snow update

ELKO – Temperatures will be a bit cooler Monday but might feel warmer under sunny skies compared with the cloudy and breezy weekend.

Elko’s high today will be in the mid-40s with 5-10 mph winds.

It looks like another dry week ahead with mostly sunny skies through Saturday and temperatures rebounding into the 50s by Friday.

Elko picked up .13 of an inch of precipitation Sunday, not nearly enough to erase the deficit with more than half of the month over. The total now stands at .16 of an inch, compared with an average mark of nearly half an inch.

Snow depths in the Ruby Mountains were at 3 feet in higher elevations, while the East Humboldt ranged from 16 inches at Dry Creek to 85 inches at Hole In Mountain.

In the northern part of the county, Jacks Peak in the Independence Range was at 56 inches and Bear Creek at Jarbidge was at 53 inches, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Jakes Creek in the Snake Mountains was at 26 inches.

