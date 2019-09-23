ELKO – A jury found an Elko man guilty of eluding a police officer and a sheriff’s deputy in December, after the prosecution withdrew an attempted murder charge last week.
Tony Pressler, 38, was found guilty of two counts of eluding a police officer in a manner posing a danger to persons or property, and one count of grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
The jury did not find him guilty of assault with a deadly weapon or burglary.
Conducted in Elko District Court, the trial began Sept. 11 and concluded a week later. Jurors deliberated a day and a half before rendering their verdict.
Pressler faces up to six years in prison on each of the eluding counts, along with a maximum of five years in prison on the grand larceny charge when he is sentenced.
The charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon was withdrawn in a motion made before Judge Al Kacin by Elko County District Attorney Mark Mills at the close of testimony a day before jury deliberations began.
“After considering evidence, the state concluded that the evidence simply wasn’t strong enough to prove those charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” Mills said on Monday.
Pressler was arrested Dec. 21 for leading an Elko police officer and Elko County Sheriff’s deputy on two high-speed chases that began with an early morning call to 911 reporting a domestic violence incident taking place behind Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.
Pressler was apprehended at a Spring Creek residence later that morning after two vehicles had been damaged, one of which was a stolen SUV.
Closing arguments
Nearly three hours of closing arguments finished the six-day trial. At the center of the arguments was whether Pressler was the driver of the white pickup truck and a Toyota Highlander.
Elko Police Officer Joshua Taylor testified he spotted the truck driving out of the bushes behind Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital when he was responding to a domestic violence call.
Taylor testified he identified Pressler driving the truck when he turned on his patrol car’s take-down lights as he was driving toward the truck.
“His take down lights were on and he could clearly see into the interior of that vehicle as he came along this path,” Mills said.
“He was positive it was Tony Pressler,” Mills continued, “in fact, the word he used, ‘it was a snapshot, there’s a snapshot in my mind of Tony Pressler behind the wheel of the vehicle at that point.’”
Later that morning, a Toyota Highlander was reported stolen from a residence on Powderhouse Road. It was spotted by Elko County Sheriff’s Deputy Aspen Carrol in Spring Creek towing another car.
Carrol also said she identified Pressler as the driver of the SUV as she approached the vehicles to conduct a felony stop, leading to another chase.
“Instead of cooperating, Tony Pressler guns it, breaks the tow cable and drives off,” Mills said. “Now if he were not guilty of all this stuff that happened earlier that morning, if he had no involvement of this incident with Officer Taylor in the white truck here, why would he be gunning it and running away? Why wouldn’t he say, “Hi Officer, how goes everything?’”
When Pressler was arrested at a friend’s residence that morning, he was located in a bedroom closet.
“Hiding, not sitting there watching TV like an innocent person would be doing if they hadn’t been doing anything. He was actively avoiding the police and hiding from them in a closet with stuff on top of him,” Mills said.
The key to the Toyota Highlander was found in Pressler’s pockets, Mills said.
In Pressler’s defense, attorney Diana Hillewaert said the trial hinged on the positive identification of her client, which she said could not have happened the way Taylor described it.
Hillewaert reminded jurors that the state had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that it was actually Pressler behind the wheel of the two vehicles.
“I believe there is plenty of reasonable doubt,” she said.
“So the state wants to tie Mr. Taylor to get this identification. You get this identification in you can get the burglary in. If you get the burglary in, you get the grand larceny and then we go out to Spring Creek and we can start the chase out there,” Hillewaert said.
“That’s what the plan is here and this is what you would call some circumstantial evidence that if he’s here. But it’s very important that the decision of whether or not if he was even properly identified needs to be made. Or is it possible?”
Hillewaert also argued that there was no evidence placing Pressler at the Powderhouse Road residence where the SUV was reported stolen.
“The defense would suggest that there is no identification of Mr. Pressler. That does not place him at that house to steal the vehicle. Again, look at the evidence that doesn’t exist,” Hillewaert said, arguing that investigators did not collect evidence such as fingerprints and footprints from the residence.
“Nobody looked, they just didn’t look. But they want you to believe that Mr. Pressler was driving the truck and that solves that burglary,” Hillewaert said.
She continued in her closing argument that evidence was not collected from the stolen Toyota Highlander, which was deemed a total loss by the victim’s insurance and hauled to California to be crushed a few weeks after the incident.
“What we don’t have in this case is again, we never had a chance to investigate the Highlander and nobody else did,” Hillewaert said. “Not available for any investigation.”
In the prosecution’s rebuttal, Mills agreed with Hillewaert’s statement that the SUV had not been preserved for evidence, but said that the number of witnesses and the key to the stolen vehicle found in Pressler’s pocket upon his arrest was proof enough to arrest and charge Pressler.
If DNA, fingerprints and other evidence had been collected, Mills argued, “It would have shown what we already know, which is that Tony Pressler was the driver of that vehicle.”
Pressler is scheduled to return to court in May to stand trial for charges related to the Dotty’s Casino robbery that occurred March 2, 2018.
