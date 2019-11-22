Pressler sentenced to prison

ELKO – An Elko man originally charged with attempted murder was sentenced to up to 11 years in prison for eluding law enforcement twice in one day, once with a stolen vehicle.

Tony Pressler, 38, was sentenced Tuesday by Elko District Judge Al Kacin to 18 to 48 months in prison on each count of eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property.

He was further sentenced to one to two years for grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Pressler was ordered to serve all three sentences consecutively, for a total term of imprisonment of two to 11 years. He could have been sentenced to up to 17 years total.

A jury found Pressler guilty of the charges on Sept. 19 after deliberating for a couple days.

