Pressler sentenced to prison
0 comments
top story

Pressler sentenced to prison

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko man originally charged with attempted murder was sentenced to up to 11 years in prison for eluding law enforcement twice in one day, once with a stolen vehicle.

Tony Pressler, 38, was sentenced Tuesday by Elko District Judge Al Kacin to 18 to 48 months in prison on each count of eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property.

He was further sentenced to one to two years for grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Pressler was ordered to serve all three sentences consecutively, for a total term of imprisonment of two to 11 years. He could have been sentenced to up to 17 years total.

A jury found Pressler guilty of the charges on Sept. 19 after deliberating for a couple days.

The week-long trial included testimony from law enforcement and witnesses about the morning of Dec. 21 when Elko police officers were called to a domestic violence incident behind Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

After two high-speed chases that involved police and Elko County Sheriff’s deputies, Pressler was apprehended later that morning at a Spring Creek residence.

Pressler was originally charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon for allegedly trying to hit a police officer with his pickup truck.

However, Deputy District Attorney Mark Mills withdrew the charge before closing arguments began, stating the evidence to prove that count beyond a reasonable doubt wasn’t strong enough.

Two vehicles were damaged in the chases, one of which was an SUV reported stolen from a resident on Powderhouse Road.

Pressler faces a second trial in May on charges related to the Dotty’s Casino robbery in 2018.

Tony Pressler

Tony Pressler as his trial began on Sept. 11.

 ELKO DAILY
0 comments
1
2
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News