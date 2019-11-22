Pressler sentenced to prison

ELKO – An Elko man originally charged with attempted murder was sentenced to up to 11 years in prison for eluding law enforcement twice in one day, once with a stolen vehicle.
Tony Pressler, 38, was sentenced Tuesday by Elko District Judge Al Kacin to 18 to 48 months in prison on each count of eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property.
He was further sentenced to one to two years for grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
Pressler was ordered to serve all three sentences consecutively, for a total term of imprisonment of two to 11 years. He could have been sentenced to up to 17 years total.
A jury found Pressler guilty of the charges on Sept. 19 after deliberating for a couple days.
You have free articles remaining.
The week-long trial included testimony from law enforcement and witnesses about the morning of Dec. 21 when Elko police officers were called to a domestic violence incident behind Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.
After two high-speed chases that involved police and Elko County Sheriff’s deputies, Pressler was apprehended later that morning at a Spring Creek residence.
Pressler was originally charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon for allegedly trying to hit a police officer with his pickup truck.
However, Deputy District Attorney Mark Mills withdrew the charge before closing arguments began, stating the evidence to prove that count beyond a reasonable doubt wasn’t strong enough.
Two vehicles were damaged in the chases, one of which was an SUV reported stolen from a resident on Powderhouse Road.
Pressler faces a second trial in May on charges related to the Dotty’s Casino robbery in 2018.