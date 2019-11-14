Related to this story

Lady Indians win 2nd state title since ‘16
The Elko girls golf team collected its second state championship in the past-four seasons, regaining its 2016 hardware with a 2019 state title. A nine-stroke first-round lead turned into a 36-stroke domination, the Lady Indians wining first in both rounds — closing the tournament with a 370 for a two-round total of 733. Caresse Basaraba and Gabby Bement earned 1st-Team All-State honors and Chilz Negrete finished with a 2nd-Team All-State selection. Spring Creek's Emalee Ingram tied with Negrete for a 2nd-Team All-State nod of her own. 