Primary election day draws near

ELKO – Nevada's first all-mail election will come to a close June 9 in the state's first mail-in ballot primary.

So far, the Elko County Clerk’s office has received 4,521 ballots and 41 ballots that are waiting for a signature, said County Clerk Kris Jakeman.

Ballots must be postmarked by June 9 and received by the Elko County Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on the seventh day after the election.

The Clerk’s office will also accept ballots, fulfill replacement ballot requests, and offer same-day voter registration between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. June 9.

Early voting at the Elko County Library concluded on June 5.

Unofficial results will be available Tuesday evening, Jakeman said.

The primary election will sift through multiple candidates for office within Democrat and Republican parties, narrowing some fields for the general election in November.

Among the races are for U.S. Representative in Congress District 2 and Elko County Commissioner District 5.