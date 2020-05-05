Primary voting begins in Elko County

In their packet, voters receive a ballot, instructions, a security envelope and a mailing envelope that requires a signature. A sample ballot arrives in a separate mailing.

Some voters may be asked to provide a photocopy of their Nevada driver’s license or identification card if a voter ID or Social Security number does not match what is on file with the Department of Motor Vehicles or Social Security Administration.

“It can also be required when there is no data available through the DMV or SSA on the individual at all,” Jakeman explained.

Ballots must be postmarked by June 9 and received by the Elko County Clerk's office by 5 p.m. on the seventh day after the election.

The Clerk's office will also accept ballots, fulfill replacement ballot requests, and offer same-day voter registration between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. June 9.

Early voting is taking place at the Elko County Library between May 26 and June 5, closed on Sundays and on May 25 for Memorial Day. Voters can drop off their ballots, request replacement ballots and register to vote.

Jakeman said unofficial election results would be available throughout the evening on June 9, with official results reported after all postmarked ballots were counted.