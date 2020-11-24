Princess and a Redneck opens a brick-and-mortar store

ELKO – Allison and Jonathan Anderson have been running Princess and a Redneck, an online custom gifts and garments business, since 2017. Recently, the couple also purchased Code 3 Uniforms (formerly at 438 S. Fifth St.) and moved the entire operation to a brick-and-mortar location.
“We picked up the whole letterman jacket business,” said Allison. “I can do any school that comes to us.”
“We have Spartans, Carlin Railroaders [and more],” said Jonathan.
The business also sells men’s and women’s scrubs.
“They can have them customized with their business logo or their names,” Allison said.
Hoodies, t-shirts and caps are also available for custom printing.
The business has a seamstress and embroiderer on site.
“We have a digital printer, two DTG (direct-to-garment) machines and we can do screen printing and vinyl,” Allison said. “We also do promotional swag, pens, stress balls, all that.”
The business carries fire-resistant reflective gear for mining clients.
“We provide police and sheriff, along with EMS and any of the first responders, we have their uniforms,” Allison said. “They (local law enforcement) got some of it here [Code 3] but a lot of them have been driving out of town to get it. We just got approved to carry body armor for the police. We will have sampling sizes on site.”
Other law enforcement accessories are available, including belts and earphone radio pieces.
“I enjoy the sales and the people,” Allison said.
Laser engraving can be done on mugs and other products. The business has access to 10,000 customizable products.
“Our turnaround time is 10 to 14 days business days,” Allison said.
“We will have Santa Sacks this year,” she said. “They are customized with the kid’s name on them.”
The shop is also hosting children’s classes on Saturdays from Nov. 28 to Dec. 19. The classes cost $20.
