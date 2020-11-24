 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Princess and a Redneck opens a brick-and-mortar store
0 comments
top story

Princess and a Redneck opens a brick-and-mortar store

{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Allison and Jonathan Anderson have been running Princess and a Redneck, an online custom gifts and garments business, since 2017. Recently, the couple also purchased Code 3 Uniforms (formerly at 438 S. Fifth St.) and moved the entire operation to a brick-and-mortar location.

“We picked up the whole letterman jacket business,” said Allison. “I can do any school that comes to us.”

“We have Spartans, Carlin Railroaders [and more],” said Jonathan.

The business also sells men’s and women’s scrubs.

“They can have them customized with their business logo or their names,” Allison said.

Hoodies, t-shirts and caps are also available for custom printing.

The business has a seamstress and embroiderer on site.

“We have a digital printer, two DTG (direct-to-garment) machines and we can do screen printing and vinyl,” Allison said. “We also do promotional swag, pens, stress balls, all that.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The business carries fire-resistant reflective gear for mining clients.

“We provide police and sheriff, along with EMS and any of the first responders, we have their uniforms,” Allison said. “They (local law enforcement) got some of it here [Code 3] but a lot of them have been driving out of town to get it. We just got approved to carry body armor for the police. We will have sampling sizes on site.”

Other law enforcement accessories are available, including belts and earphone radio pieces.

“I enjoy the sales and the people,” Allison said.

Laser engraving can be done on mugs and other products. The business has access to 10,000 customizable products.

“Our turnaround time is 10 to 14 days business days,” Allison said.

“We will have Santa Sacks this year,” she said. “They are customized with the kid’s name on them.”

The shop is also hosting children’s classes on Saturdays from Nov. 28 to Dec. 19. The classes cost $20.

--

My Town:

Princess and a Redneck

180 Idaho St.

777-2020

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

princessandaredneck.net

princessandaredneck@gmail.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Elko County Veterans Day Parade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News