Prison sentence in Osino drug case

ELKO – One of three men charged with selling drugs and conducting a cockfighting operation in Osino could spend six to 18 years in prison.

Eduardo Ruiz was sentenced this month in Elko District Court after pleading guilty to drug trafficking, attempted drug trafficking, and five counts of unlawful killing or maiming of an animal.

He was also ordered to forfeit $13,162.36 and a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol.

Ruiz, 33, was arrested in March along with Jorge Landeros Ruiz, 42, and Hector H. Ramirez-de la Torre, 34, after more than 8 pounds of meth and hundreds of chickens and roosters were found at a residence in Osino.

Elko’s Combined Narcotics Task Force led the raid at the Kale Drive home. Five hundred chickens, nine dogs and four horses were surrendered to Animal Control.

Eduardo Ruiz was sentenced Dec. 13 by Judge Al Kacin to concurrent terms of 5 to 15 years in prison on the drug charges, and concurrent terms of 15 to 38 months on the animal abuse charges, to be served after the drug sentence.

De la Torre and Jorge Landeros Ruiz have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

