PLEASANT VALLEY — Snow sprayed in the wind beneath a helicopter in a field near Pleasant Valley the morning of Jan. 22 as the aircraft hooked onto a hopper carrying about 1,000 pounds of native plant seeds to scatter in the Ruby Mountains.
Over the next few days, the pilot will disperse a total of 25,000 pounds of native seed, such as grasses, sagebrush and bitterbrush, over about 2,500 acres of U.S. Forest Service land in and around Lamoille Canyon.
Reseeding is necessary on the approximately 10,000 acres of the area’s iconic Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and private land that burned during last year’s Owl Creek and Range Two fires.
Plant life will help stabilize the soil, resist nonnatives, replace some of the vegetation that burned, and provide food and habitat for wildlife. Winter is a crucial time for reseeding, as snow helps the plants get established in the spring thaw.
The USFS, Bureau of Land Management, Nevada Department of Wildlife and Nevada Division of Forestry — along with private organizations and volunteers — have been working together to rehabilitate the burned areas.
In mid-January, NDOW led the aerial reseeding effort with a flying services contractor while federal employees, including USFS employees, are on furlough.
“Especially with the government shutdown, we’re actually facilitating the entire seeding ourselves,” said Caleb McAdoo, NDOW eastern region habitat supervisor. “Even in their absence, we are making this happen.”
Nevada’s funding is limited, however, because the state’s severe 2018 fire season puts pressure on resources and budgets. For the burned area in Lamoille Canyon, the state has the budget to reseed only 25 percent of the affected land at this time.
Yet private funds are helping fill in the gap. Donations, which NDOW can match three-to-one with grants, allow the department to maximize funds and work efficiently, McAdoo said.
A group of local business and organizations — including High Desert Imaging, Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group and Friends of the Ruby Mountains — combined forces with the goal of raising $500,000 for the restoration and rehabilitation of the burn area.
High Desert Imaging kicked off the drive by donating $10,000.
“This is where we live, and this is where our future generations are going to grow up,” said Steve Mims of High Desert Imaging. “We have to leave it better than we found it.”
The canyon might not in this generation look like residents remember it before the fire, but efforts like reseeding usher the natural process along through “facilitated succession,” McAdoo said. “This is the first stage.”
