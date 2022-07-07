Proctor set to thrill fans with trick riding

ELKO — In the world of rodeo, the name Proctor carries a lot of weight.

Shane Proctor, from Grand Coulee, Washington, is a 2011 PRCA world champion bull rider and has qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo six times — winning the WNFR average in 2016.

But, we are not here to talk about Shane Proctor — even though he’s set to compete in the Saturday performance of the Silver State Stampede.

Instead, let’s focus on another kind of riding — trick riding.

Proctor’s wife, Haley, has been added to the Stampede lineup as the specialty act — set to thrill fans with her extensive bag of death-defying stunts.

The were married in 2019 and now live in Nowata, Oklahoma, about an hour north of Tulsa.

She has finished in the top-five of the PRCA Dress Act of the Year award three times.

Growing up around the sport of rodeo — her uncle a five-time NFR Specialty Act — Proctor began trick riding around the age of 5.

“I watched him all growing up and I just wanted to be like him,” she said. “And so about the time I was 5, I was trying to stand up and hang off of the side of my horse. My parents decided that if I was going to do this, I needed to do it the correct way, so I started learning at five and I did my first PRCA rodeo at 6.”

To check out some of her routines, visit her social media sites at facebook.com/haley.ganzel and @haley_trickrides on Instagram.