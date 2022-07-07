 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Proctor set to thrill fans with trick riding

Haley Proctor

Haley Proctor, left, practices with her horse during the slack of the Silver State Stampede on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Elko County Fairgrounds. She is the Stampede's specialty act and will perform trick riding during the 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday performances and the 5 p.m. Sunday matinee.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — In the world of rodeo, the name Proctor carries a lot of weight.

Shane Proctor, from Grand Coulee, Washington, is a 2011 PRCA world champion bull rider and has qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo six times — winning the WNFR average in 2016.

But, we are not here to talk about Shane Proctor — even though he’s set to compete in the Saturday performance of the Silver State Stampede.

Instead, let’s focus on another kind of riding — trick riding.

Proctor’s wife, Haley, has been added to the Stampede lineup as the specialty act — set to thrill fans with her extensive bag of death-defying stunts.

The were married in 2019 and now live in Nowata, Oklahoma, about an hour north of Tulsa.

She has finished in the top-five of the PRCA Dress Act of the Year award three times.

Growing up around the sport of rodeo — her uncle a five-time NFR Specialty Act — Proctor began trick riding around the age of 5.

“I watched him all growing up and I just wanted to be like him,” she said. “And so about the time I was 5, I was trying to stand up and hang off of the side of my horse. My parents decided that if I was going to do this, I needed to do it the correct way, so I started learning at five and I did my first PRCA rodeo at 6.”

To check out some of her routines, visit her social media sites at facebook.com/haley.ganzel and @haley_trickrides on Instagram.

