Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: What the heck is the Coriolis Effect?

Most people say when you flush your toilet the water spins counterclockwise as it drains due to the rotation of the Earth. They “prove” this by saying in Australia everyone knows the spinning is in the opposite direction because they are below the equator.

This I debunked myself many years ago at the Sydney airport after getting off a 15-hour flight from LAX. It still spun the same way as back in America, confirming the plumbing bonds between our two countries.

My son Peter, an enthusiastic plinkster, asked me to take a look at the way a rifle bullet’s path is affected by the spinning Earth, and does it matter what direction he shoots? In doing so I uncovered several interesting science facts about the Coriolis Effect and present them in this column.

Most people know that when viewed from a position where North is up, the Earth rotates on its axis west to east, or, as they say, counterclockwise. All planets except Venus and Uranus do as well, pointing to the idea that we evolved from some sort of spinning dust cloud eons ago.

Where the vast amount of energy came from to get our world spinning nobody knows but it can be shown to be enough to power our cities for thousands of years if we could only harness it somehow. A new source of Green Energy politicians have not thought of yet.