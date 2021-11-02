Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of inflation

It took me 45 minutes to complete the paper route I had when I was 12. I earned $5 a week riding my bicycle up and down the neighborhood from the blazing heat of summer to the blowing blizzards of winter where sometimes the drifts were so enormously high I had to lug papers around using a sled. That being said, I saved up my first 10 weeks of sweat and bought a high-end telescope which I still have today. It was a great instrument and I used it often. Looking online I see comparable ones selling for just about $500. It’s kind of sad thinking of what will become of it because my kids will probably bring it to a thrift store after my passing.

But why did the price go up a factor of 10 in only 50 years? A tenfold increase like this is quite substantial and 50 years goes by swiftly. For example, to those boomers like me, it’s hard to believe that Jim Morrison of the Doors is 50 years gone, but it’s true. All of our yesterdays pass rather quickly.

So why do we have inflation? You can see it in the prices rising lately at the gas pump, in the grocery stores and according to Janet Yellen, Secretary of the U.S. Treasury, it is only the beginning. She says this will continue to late next year.

The causes of inflation have been much discussed over the last several centuries and the consensus is that growth in the money supply is usually one big reason prices increase. You may recall that our government handed out over $1 trillion in various American Rescue Plan programs and tax credits, ostensibly due to the terrible virus that hit our country. Most Americans — working or not — got thousands from Uncle Sam.

Unfortunately, like all well-meaning governments before them, this sets the stage for large correctional events downstream – ones that we are seeing now. There are, however, other reasons for inflation. In fact, let’s do a thought experiment and this will demonstrate a few more.

Suppose you had a company manufacturing violins and in order to make the best quality instruments you need to import a certain wood from Italy for the excellent tonal qualities if offers. Over the years the special trees for this wood have become scarcer and naturally the supplier sees an end coming to their shipments, so they start charging you more per pound of wood every time your order. In this “cost-push” model you will have to pass the increase in raw materials onto your customers and therefore your selling price goes up.

We used a rare tree as an example but what happens when a common raw material such as petroleum increases in price? Because petroleum is used in so many industries, from plastics to transportation, there is a chain reaction effect that progresses onto other materials and one by one all commodities eventually rise.

When inflation hits, workers will demand more money to set their table, increasing manufacturing costs even further. If this is not enough, some governments will increase taxes on manufacturers, adding insult to injury. In the long end someone has to pay for this and it will probably be you. Still, there are other causes for inflation.

Demand-pull is a term used by economists when inflation is caused by increases in demand for a product or service. Remember the Cabbage Patch Kid dolls a while ago? They were a must-have toy for Christmas at the peak of their popularity back in 1985 and were so desired that actual riots occurred in toy stores as parents literally fought each other to obtain the dolls for their children. Prices went through the roof as the days edged closer to the holidays because the store managers were not stupid and they knew a hot ticket item when they saw one.

When necessities are in great demand shortages are created and, as you learn in Economics 101, prices jump. Food and fuel are good examples that usually find buyers as prices spiral upwards. People have to eat and most people don’t want to walk.

Is inflation bad? It depends on the level. Today, most economists favor a low rate of inflation and as you can see from the chart the rate has been more or less steady at about 3% from 1980 until this year, except of course for the 2008 recession hiccup. They say a small bit of inflation reduces the severity of economic recessions by enabling the labor market to adjust more quickly in a downturn.

The task of keeping the rate of inflation low and stable is given to the Federal Reserve System that was created in 1913 with the goal of stopping economic panics that seemed to be cropping up every decade or so. They are the ones who control the interest rate. Higher interest rates curb the flow of money and quell inflationary tendencies.

Let me present another possibility as a cause of inflation, and this one may be hard to model or prove, because it lies somewhere deep in our DNA that we, as humans, are basically wired to “accumulate” things, money being near the top of the list. Perhaps a built-in instinct that has helped us survive in nature’s dangerous world.

Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at: garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0