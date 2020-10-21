Profile of Courage: Strength in numbers

I no longer had the strength for soccer or the ability to sing because I was always short of breath. And I would never ask someone to deliver a meal to me or my family. In many ways, I cut myself off from the world around me, which was a mistake. If you are living through cancer right now, or if you know someone who is, please hear this: there is strength in numbers. You are not alone, no matter how lonely you may feel.

When I got my diagnosis, I remember thinking, “I’m not ready to die. I want to spend more time with my husband, my children and my grandchildren.” So I made the decision to change my lifestyle so that, hopefully, I could indeed enjoy more time with them. It became about what I could do to make myself well again. I changed my diet. I learned how to exercise. I cut out some activities so that I could simply be with the ones I loved.

I was not only living for myself anymore, but for every woman who was going through the fight. People say cancer is a personal thing. I say, it’s not. Cancer is your opportunity to go out there and tell people that they are worth fighting for. Every single woman is worth it.