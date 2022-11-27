Prolonged cold means higher heating bills in northeastern Nevada

ELKO – Heating bills for the month of November are going to be much higher than they were last November, based on temperature calculations by the National Weather Service.

So far this month the “heating degree days” factor for Elko is roughly 62% higher than November 2021. The level is also 40% higher than an average November.

The weather service calculates heating and cooling degree days based on the mean temperature variance from 65 degrees, which is considered the outdoor temperature at which no artificial heating or cooling is needed in a home.

Elko’s temperatures this month have been below average nearly every day – often 10 or 20 degrees below average – with the exception of a few days at the beginning of the month. Since Nov. 8 the highs have been in the 30s or colder every day except Nov. 23.

The mean temperature has been running in the teens and 20s, which is 40 to 50 degrees below the 65-degree threshold.

Elko’s heating degree factor for November stood at 1025 as of Sunday, compared with 633 a year ago and an average of 735. In all of October the total number was 466.

According to the weather service, heating degree days are useful when it comes to tracking a home’s energy usage.

“Without degree days, comparing the energy used over two periods would be analogous to calculating the miles per gallon rating for your car without knowing how far you had driven.” Homeowners can determine their “base” energy level in the spring or fall when little heat or energy are being used, and then compare bills from month to month based on the degree-day factor.

Northeastern Nevada’s prolonged cold spell doesn’t show any sign of easing up. The forecast for Elko is for highs in the 30s on Monday, 20s of Tuesday, then back into the 30s through the end of the week, with the possible exception of hitting 40 on Thursday.

Average highs at the end of November are in the mid 40s.

The forecast also calls for a chance of snowy weather this week. Light accumulations are expected Monday and scattered snow showers are possible Thursday through the weekend.