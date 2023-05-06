ELKO – A bill winding its way through the Legislature could have an impact on future public-private capital projects and is being opposed by local elected officials and at least one contractor.

Senate Bill 226 could force nonprofit organizations to pay prevailing wage rates for construction and improvement projects if they are “financed in whole or in part from public money” or donations of land.

Elko City Council and Elko County Board of Commissioners have publicly opposed the bill, stating concerns about ramifications to groups and services for children, elderly, veterans and other vulnerable populations.

Proposed by Democrat lawmakers from Clark County; State Senator and Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, District 6; and supported by Assemblyman Steve Yeager, District 9, the bill was introduced in the Senate on March 7.

Since its introduction, the bill has been amended but there is still concern about the projects that could be delayed or halted if it passes.

Pedro Ormaza, president and owner of Ormaza Construction in Elko, said the proposed legislation points to the lack of understanding that Clark County lawmakers have for rural areas that rely on public-private relationships to improve their communities.

“Perhaps the Vegas senators that introduced this bill do not believe in public-private partnerships,” he said. “However, in northern Nevada, our City and County frequently partner with private and nonprofit companies. We work together to help our community survive and thrive.”

Ormaza said the bill could limit current charitable foundations and discourage new ones from being created.

SB226 “will take away from the goal of helping the community partners and could prevent future charities from starting up,” he said.

A member of the nonprofit Northeastern Nevada Museum board of directors, Ormaza said community donations are funding an expansion project that would extend the museum into Elko City Main Park. A bill like SB226 “will double the cost of the project” because it will be on City property, he said.

The Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada asked the Committee on Government Affairs to back the legislation to bring more affordable housing to the state, adding that “prevailing wages will be able to provide a quality of life for Nevada workers.”

Ormaza said despite supporters’ claims that the bill would generate a larger workforce and benefit Nevada communities, that isn’t the case.

“It will not bring any additional jobs to the community. It will cost the community more money and bring zero added benefit by paying prevailing wages,” he said. “This is one example, but there will be hundreds, if not thousands, of projects that will be decreased or canceled altogether if SB226 passes.”

Although rural counties are worried about the effects of the bill, so are urban areas. The Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote an editorial critical of Democrat leaders in Carson City who “have received tens of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from organized labor in recent years.”

The newspaper added that the intent of the bill is to “ensure that all government construction jobs are done with union labor” and questioned the rhetoric posed by lawmakers that “the mandate will ensure quality work without driving up costs.”

The Legislative Record shows little support for SB226. As of this week, three organizations — including Elko County — have submitted letters of opposition.

Geoffrey Lawrence, research director with Nevada Policy Research Institute, wrote against the bill, stating that it “would classify almost everything as a public work” and that “13 states have repealed [prevailing wage] laws, with Michigan the most recent state to do so in 2018.

Lawrence and the Review-Journal both cited the history of prevailing wage law in Nevada, going back to 1937 when lawmakers at the time used the federal Davis-Bacon Act as a template. Lawrence said that “was to preclude Black Americans from winning contracts on federal projects.”

“[It] was not a not-so-subtle effort to protect union workers at the expense of nonunion laborers, many of whom were Blacks or immigrants,” the Review-Journal explained. “Its unseemly origins aside, markets remain a far more efficient means of setting wages than the edicts of bureaucratic central planners.”

Republican State Sen. Pete Goicoechea said even after SB226 was amended to remove custom work that would trigger prevailing wage, such as contractors installing specially ordered windows, still “it’s a bad bill.”

“If there’s any public money in it at all, or if the county or the city gave a piece of property or building to a nonprofit or NGO, it would trigger it and make it prevailing wage.”

Union contractors

The legislation would bring Nevada – a right-to-work state – one step closer to unionization, Goicoechea said. “They’re really eroding that [right-to-work]. If you don’t have a project labor agreement – especially in Clark County – you don’t build. It’s a union job or you don’t build.”

In rural Nevada “we don’t have a lot of union contractors and a lot of our subcontractors aren’t union,” he continued. “They keep changing it and shaping it and we’re getting to the point if you’re not union you’re not going to get a contract. And then once you get a contract, you’re union, you’re going to pay prevailing wage and it’s going to get very expensive.”

He said the proposed legislation could be more stringent than federal laws if passed.

Goicoechea said prevailing wage exists for federal projects such as the upcoming Veterans Cemetery due to the Davis-Bacon Act “but it’s not quite as tough as what we’ve got on some of the prevailing wage laws [Nevada’s] got on the books.”

City Manager Jan Baum explained that if passed, SB226 would not affect construction projects “because the City already follows Public Works project requirements. The City will continue to follow public works NRS requirements.”

But it could “potentially” affect the recreation and events center project run by the nonprofit Boys & Girls Club of Elko, because City land has been earmarked to be conveyed for that purpose.

Boys & Girls Club CEO Rusty Bahr said the bill “would negatively affect all public-private partnerships across the state and could increase costs of the new recreation center and events center.”

“The Boys & Girls Club State Alliance is keeping a close watch and is in contact with legislators to oppose the bill,” Bahr continued. “The Boys & Girls Club is hopeful that this bill does not gain traction.”

Bahr said in December having the Club take over the project would save 30% on the cost, which would be about $12 million.

Right now, the City is keeping an eye on the progress SB226 during the legislative session.

“We’ve had meetings with the Nevada League of Cities and a Nevada legislative call that have concerns regarding the bill,” Baum said.

Impact on nonprofits

The bill’s impact could be felt by “community partners,” she observed.

“Community partners either minimizing, deferring or terminating construction projects because of the increased costs,” she explained. “The population that utilizes facilities provided by nonprofits that have partnered with government are usually underserved or at-risk community members.”

Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne agreed with Baum’s belief that the bill could impact the County’s partnerships with nonprofit organizations.

“Nonprofits provide essential services such as social services, child care, veteran services, senior services, healthcare, youth services, recreation and so much more for our underserved populations,” Osborne said.

Private-public partnerships have become a method for entities to supply land and financial resources to a smaller organization that cannot support major remodeling projects, she continued.

“It is common for local government – cities and the County – to enter into leases or convey land/facilities below fair market value specifically to nonprofit organizations, which means nonprofits would be subject to the requirements of NRS 338 for public works.”

A recent example of this is Elko County’s lease of the Lions Club Camp in Lamoille Canyon that will cover the camp’s insurance and help the nonprofit organization build a dining hall to replace the lodge that was destroyed by the Range 2 Fire in 2018.

Tracking the bills

Currently the bill is in the Senate Finance Committee, but Goicoechea said it is one of several involving prevailing wage in the 82nd legislative session.

“None of them are any good,” he said. “There’s one if you’re working for the truckers if you’re delivering cement, asphalt or aggregate. If you deliver a load of cement to a public works job, then you have to pay that driver prevailing wage. It would be a bookkeeping nightmare.”

There is hope that Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo might veto the bills if they are passed. Goicoechea said eight “no” votes from senate Republicans could sustain a veto if the bill is brought back to the Legislature before it concludes.

Goicoechea said so far during the session, prevailing wage bills have not had much success.

“But it doesn’t hurt for the cities and counties to put the pressure on the Governor and the other side of the aisle,” he continued. “Local government can’t afford 30% more construction costs, especially if we’re talking schools and non-government organizations like Boys & Girls Club and senior housing. All this adds up.”

Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi supports the County’s opposition to SB226 and has watched the bill as it goes through the Legislature.

“When I watched the testimony, all of the support was from the unions, but some of the non-supporters were from groups trying to work within the framework of NRS 338.”

“I [keep] thinking about how tragic that particular bill could be,” he said. “[It] doesn’t do a good job of saying what loophole they are trying to close. They just cast this huge net that potentially undermines all kinds of things we do.”